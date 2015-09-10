Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with a double on Tuesday night to spark the Pirates’ offense to a 7-3 win at Cincinnati. Marte had multiple hits for the fourth time in eight games in September. He’s now two doubles shy of tying his career-high of 29 set last season.

1B Aramis Ramirez started at first base for the first time in his 16-year major league career on Tuesday night. He’s been taking ground balls at 1B for some time, but after 2,174 big-league starts, he donned a first baseman’s mitt for the first time. “He didn’t look uncomfortable over there,” said manager Clint Hurdle of Ramirez who played flawlessly. He batted .251 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs in 116 games.

LHP Francisco Liriano shined on the mound and at the plate on Tuesday night. Liriano (10-7) issued one walk and struck out 10 while going 2-for-3 with a double and run scored. “He’s in a good place on offense,” manager Clint Hurdle quipped. The Pirates now have won 12 of his past 13 starts.

LHP Francisco Liriano struck out 10 batters on Tuesday, joining RHP Gerrit Cole as the only Pirates teammates with at least 175 Ks in the same season.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued his assault on Reds pitching Tuesday night with a three-run home run off right-hander Raisel Iglesias in the third inning. It was his 21st home run of the season and 24th against Cincinnati, the most off any team. McCutchen hasn’t hit fewer than 21 homers since 2011.