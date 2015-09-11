Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Burnett was activated from the 15-day disabled list and started against Milwaukee.

1B Aramis Ramirez made his second career start at first on Wednesday. After an uneventful first day on the job, Ramirez got tested. He made a running grab of Jay Bruce’s pop fly in the second. In the seventh, he cleanly fielded Brandon Phillips’ grounder but was charged with an error when he led J.A. Happ too far with the throw.

RHP J.A. Happ struck out 10 Cincinnati Reds batters on Wednesday, two shy of his career high. A solo homer by third baseman Todd Frazier was the only blemish through six innings. Happ allowed two runs and only three hits with no walks. “We tried to change the levels quite a bit tonight,” Happ said. “We had a good game plan, saw some success from it and that helped build some confidence.”