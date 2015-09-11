Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang started at third base in place Aramis Ramirez because Hurdle wanted to go with a hot bat. Kang, a rookie, had homered in each of the previous two games, including his first career grand slam Wednesday night at Cincinnati. He went 2-for-6 on Thursday and is 5-for-15 in his last three games.

LF Starling Marte was removed in the top of the 10th inning of Tuesday night’s 6-4 loss to Milwaukee in 13 innings game because of discomfort in his left shoulder. He was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning from rookie RHP Corey Knebel. Manager Clint Hurdle said after the game that Marte is day-to-day.

LF Starling Marte was not in the starting lineup Friday because of left shoulder discomfort. He left in the 10th inning of Thursday night’s loss to the Brewers, two innings after being hit by a pitch from rookie RHP Corey Knebel.

RHP A.J. Burnett was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday night and started against Milwaukee, though he did not figure in the decision as the Pirates lost 6-4 in 13 innings. The 38-year-old worked five innings and allowed three runs and three hits, all coming in the first inning. He retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced while striking out three and walking two. Burnett had been out since July 31 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow.

3B Aramis Ramirez made the third start at first base of his 18-year career, all coming within the last four games, as 1B Pedro Alvarez was again benched.

2B Neil Walker did not start even though he came into the game hitting .286 in September. He hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as a pinch hitter on his 30th birthday. INF/OF Josh Harrison started at second base because manager Clint Hurdle said he wanted “a better lateral defender” with Burnett pitching.

CF Andrew McCutchen hit his 22nd home run of the season in the eighth inning to tie the score at 3-3. It was the seven-year veteran’s 150th career home run, enabling him to join Barry Bonds as the only two players in Pirates’ history with 150 homers and 150 stolen bases. McCutchen also hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning or later for the eighth time in his career, three of which have come this season.

RHP Radhames Liz took the first loss by a Pirates’ reliever since June 25, a span of 19 decisions. Liz allowed three runs, four hits and four walks in two innings.

RHP Charlie Morton (8-7, 4.07 ERA) will start Friday night against Milwaukee. He has lost his last three starts with a 4.15 ERA and is 3-7 with a 4.27 ERA against the Brewers in 13 career starts. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun is 8-for-23 (.348) with three doubles and a home run against Morton while C Jonathan Lucroy is 1-for-16 (.063).