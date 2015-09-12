Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (7-10, 4.56 ERA) starts Saturday night and his spot in the rotation could be on the line as the Pirates plan to shift one of their starters to the bullpen next week following RHP A.J. Burnett being activated from the disabled list Thursday. Locke is 1-4 with a 5.65 ERA in his last seven starts and is 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA against the Brewers in 11 career starts.

LF Starling Marte (left shoulder discomfort) did not start Friday night’s 6-3 win over Milwaukee but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. He left Thursday night’s game in the 10th inning, three innings after being hit by a pitch from Brewers RHP Wily Peralta. Marte said he felt much better Friday and was hopeful of starting Saturday night against the Brewers.

3B Aramis Ramirez made his third career start at first base, all coming within the span of the last four days. Ramirez has played 2,097 games at third base in his 18-year career. However, he did not make his debut at first base until Tuesday night in a win at Cincinnati.

C Chris Stewart was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. The nine-year veteran tied his career with his fifth three-hit game, including three this season.

RHP Charlie Morton ended a three-start losing streak by allowed two runs in six innings. He improved to 6-2 at PNC Park this season, compared to 3-5 on the road.

1B Pedro Alvarez was on the bench for the third time in four games as Aramis Ramirez started at first base. Alvarez is also 0-for-10 against Milwaukee RHP Jimmy Nelson, who started Friday night.