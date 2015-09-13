Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz made his major league debut, flying out to deep center field in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter. Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 1 when the major league roster limited expanded to 40 from 25.

3B Jung Ho Kang got the night off in a rather surprising move. He is 6-for-18 (.333) with two home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored in his last four games.

LHP Jeff Locke pitched into the seventh inning for just the second time in his last 10 starts. He allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven and walking two in the win. Locke had lost consecutive starts and four of last five decisions. He lowered his home ERA to 3.46 in 88 1/3 innings, compared to 5.89 in 68 innings on the road. “It was committing to 100 percent on each pitch,” Locke said. “(C Francisco Cervelli) and I talked before the game and we were on a good page about being aggressive early in the count and changing speeds to keep them off balance.”

LF Starling Marte missed Saturday night’s 10-2 win over Milwaukee because of gastroenteritis. He did not start Friday night because of left shoulder discomfort, though he entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement, after being hit by a pitch Thursday night.

INF/OF Josh Harrison took Marte’s place in left field and went 4-for-4 with a walk, matching his career high for hits. It was Harrison’s ninth four-hit game of his five-year career. “I‘m ready to play every day,” Harrison said. “If I‘m not in the (original) lineup then I‘m still always ready for certain cases like today.”

LHP Francisco Liriano (10-7, 3.28 ERA) will start Sunday against Milwaukee. Liriano is 6-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his last 12 starts and is 6-6 with a 4.26 ERA against the Brewers in 15 games, including 14 starts.

1B Michael Morse hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning for his first home run in 48 plate appearances since being acquired July 31 from the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the fifth slam of his 11-year career.