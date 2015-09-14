FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 15, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Starling Marte was out of the lineup for a second straight game Sunday because of a case of stomach flu, missing the Pirates’ 7-6 win over Milwaukee in 11 innings. It was the third game in a row in which Marte did not start. He was sidelined by left shoulder discomfort Friday but entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement. Manager Clint Hurdle said Marte could have been used off the bench Sunday in an emergency situation.

LF Josh Harrison, subbing for LF Starling Marte, went 2-for-6 with a double and also hit the winning single in the 11th inning. He was 9-for-19 as the Pirates took three of four from the Brewers in the series.

RF Gregory Polanco was rested after starting 16 consecutive games. His last off day was Aug. 26.

LHP Francisco Liriano got knocked out in the third inning yet was taken off the hook for the loss when the Pirates rallied from a five-run deficit. The Pirates have won each of Liriano’s last 10 home starts as they have scored 6.9 runs a game.

LHP J.A. Happ (9-7, 3.87 ERA) will start the second game of the doubleheader. He is 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts for the Pirates since being acquired July 31 from the Seattle Mariners in a trade, including winning his last five starts with a 0.88 ERA. He is 1-3 with a 6.04 ERA against the Cubs in five career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.54 ERA) will start against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Tuesday afternoon in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Cole will be pitching on eight days of rest since working seven scoreless innings Sept. 6 to beat the Cardinals at St. Louis. He is 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA against the Cubs in seven career starts.

