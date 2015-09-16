FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2015

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis to add bullpen depth. Worley was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts for Indianapolis after being designated for assignment earlier in the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games (eight starts) for Pittsburgh this year.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment by the Pirates, who purchased the contract of RHP Vance Worley from Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 14 appearances for Pittsburgh this year. In 16 games (10 starts) for Indianapolis, he was 4-5 with a 1.40 ERA.

