Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis to add bullpen depth. Worley was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts for Indianapolis after being designated for assignment earlier in the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games (eight starts) for Pittsburgh this year.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment by the Pirates, who purchased the contract of RHP Vance Worley from Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 14 appearances for Pittsburgh this year. In 16 games (10 starts) for Indianapolis, he was 4-5 with a 1.40 ERA.