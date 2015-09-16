FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 17, 2015 / 3:59 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game in the opener of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs after having the stomach flu but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning then hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Pirates beat Chicago 5-4. Marte started the second game and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a caught stealing.

RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis to add bullpen depth. Worley was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts for Indianapolis after being designated for assignment earlier in the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games (eight starts) for Pittsburgh this year.

RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Worley will work out of the bullpen after going 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts with Indianapolis. He began the season with the Pirates and went 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games, including eight starts, before being designated for assignment. He did not pitch in either game of the twinbill.

RHP A.J. Burnett (8-5, 3.14 ERA) will start against the Cubs on Wednesday night. In the third game of the four-game series. Burnett will be making his second start since being on the disabled list from July 31-Sept. 9 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He had a no decision against Milwaukee in his return Sept. 10, allowing three runs in five innings. Burnett is 8-4 with a 2.91 ERA against the Cubs in 15 career starts.

CF Andrew McCutchen was only Pirates player to start both games of the doubleheader and went a combined 3-for-8. McCutchen has played in a team-high 139 of 144 games this season.

LHP J.A. Happ’s five-start winning streak ended as he took the loss in the second game as the Pirates fell 2-1 in the second. Happ allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment by the Pirates, who purchased the contract of RHP Vance Worley from Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 14 appearances for Pittsburgh this year. In 16 games (10 starts) for Indianapolis, he was 4-5 with a 1.40 ERA.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Vance Worley. Liz made 14 relief appearances in two stints with Pirates and was 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA. He gave up four runs in six innings in three games after being called up Sept. 1 from Indianapolis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.