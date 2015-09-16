Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte did not start for a third straight game in the opener of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the Cubs after having the stomach flu but entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning then hit the game-winning sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Pirates beat Chicago 5-4. Marte started the second game and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a caught stealing.

RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis to add bullpen depth. Worley was 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts for Indianapolis after being designated for assignment earlier in the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games (eight starts) for Pittsburgh this year.

RHP Vance Worley had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Worley will work out of the bullpen after going 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in five starts with Indianapolis. He began the season with the Pirates and went 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 games, including eight starts, before being designated for assignment. He did not pitch in either game of the twinbill.

RHP A.J. Burnett (8-5, 3.14 ERA) will start against the Cubs on Wednesday night. In the third game of the four-game series. Burnett will be making his second start since being on the disabled list from July 31-Sept. 9 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He had a no decision against Milwaukee in his return Sept. 10, allowing three runs in five innings. Burnett is 8-4 with a 2.91 ERA against the Cubs in 15 career starts.

CF Andrew McCutchen was only Pirates player to start both games of the doubleheader and went a combined 3-for-8. McCutchen has played in a team-high 139 of 144 games this season.

LHP J.A. Happ’s five-start winning streak ended as he took the loss in the second game as the Pirates fell 2-1 in the second. Happ allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment by the Pirates, who purchased the contract of RHP Vance Worley from Triple-A Indianapolis. He went 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 14 appearances for Pittsburgh this year. In 16 games (10 starts) for Indianapolis, he was 4-5 with a 1.40 ERA.

RHP Radhames Liz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Vance Worley. Liz made 14 relief appearances in two stints with Pirates and was 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA. He gave up four runs in six innings in three games after being called up Sept. 1 from Indianapolis.