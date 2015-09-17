Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte recorded his National League-leading 13th outfield assist of the season when he threw out Cubs PH Tommy LaStella trying to stretch a single into a double in the 11th inning. Marte also went 2-for-5.

3B Aramis Ramirez started at first base in place of Pedro Alvarez for the fourth time in nine games and went 1-for-5 on Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Cubs in 12 innings. Ramirez had never played first in his 18-year career until Sept. 8.

RHP Charlie Morton (9-7, 4.02 ERA) will start against the Cubs on Thursday afternoon. Morton ended his three-start losing streak last Friday when he beat visiting Milwaukee, allowing two runs in six innings. He is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA this season in five starts inside the National League Central and 6-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts at home, pitching at least six innings nine times. Morton is 3-5 with a 4.71 ERA against the Cubs in 13 career starts.