Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang is out for the season after sustaining a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and a broken left tibia.

INF Jung Ho Kang will miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery Thursday night to repair a broken left tibia and a lateral meniscal tear, the team announced.

LHP Jeff Locke (8-10, 4.43 ERA) will start Friday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. Locke won his last start Sept. 12 against Milwaukee, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA against the Dodgers in four career games, including three starts.

LHP Francisco Liriano will start Saturday against the Dodgers then have his next turn in the rotation skipped. The Pirates want to give Liriano a break as he has made 28 starts and pitched 167 innings, the second-most of his 10-year career. Liriano logged 162 1/3 innings last season.

CF Andrew McCutchen got the day off in advance of the Pirates beginning an 11-game road trip Friday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. McCutchen played both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader split against the Cubs and all 12 innings of Wednesday night’s loss to Chicago.

CF Andrew McCutchen got the day off in advance of the Pirates beginning an 11-game road trip Friday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. McCutchen played both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader split against the Cubs and all 12 innings of Wednesday night’s loss to Chicago.