3B Aramis Ramirez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to their victory over the Dodgers

LHP Francisco Liriano delivered in his finest performance of the season, leading the Pirates past the Dodgers on Saturday night.

CF Andrew McCutchen continued to swing a hot bat against the Dodgers.

RHP Gerrit Cole, the former UCLA star, will face the Dodgers for the fourth time on Sunday.

RHP Mark Melancon worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his major league-leading 47th save.