Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Pirates’ 40-man roster for OF Keon Broxton. Kang sustained a broken left tibia and a lateral left meniscal tear Thursday afternoon and underwent season-ending surgery that night.

OF Keon Broxton had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he joined the Pirates. Broxton, 25, hit a combined .273 with a .357 on-base percentage, a .438 slugging percentage, 10 homers, 68 RBIs and 39 stolen bases in 133 games this year between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis.