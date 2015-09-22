FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 22, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Jung Ho Kang was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, clearing a spot on the Pirates’ 40-man roster for OF Keon Broxton. Kang sustained a broken left tibia and a lateral left meniscal tear Thursday afternoon and underwent season-ending surgery that night.

OF Keon Broxton had his contract purchased from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he joined the Pirates. Broxton, 25, hit a combined .273 with a .357 on-base percentage, a .438 slugging percentage, 10 homers, 68 RBIs and 39 stolen bases in 133 games this year between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.