Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer finally rediscovered his stroke Monday. He went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, tying his career high with his third four-hit game and first this season in the Pirates’ 9-3 win over the Rockies.

OF Keon Broxton had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis, and he made his major league debut as a pinch runner in the ninth. He moved from first to second on a groundout, then stole third and scored the final run in the Pirates’ 9-3 win over the Rockies when Colorado C Tom Murphy threw the ball into left field. Manager Clint Hurdle said the season-ending injury sustained by INF Jung Ho Kang factored into the decision to promote Broxton, 25. With Kang sidelined, Hurdle said there may be situations where the Pirates might want to hold Pedro Florimon back as a defensive replacement instead of using him as the first pinch runner off the bench. Broxton began the season at Double-A Altoona before being promoted to Indianapolis. In 133 combined games with those teams, Broxton hit .273 (134-for-491) with 27 doubles, 12 triples, 10 homers, 68 RBIs and 39 stolen bases.

RHP A.J. Burnett allowed three runs, two earned, and threw 98 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in his third start after missing six weeks due to right elbow inflammation. “Every outing I think he’s gotten better,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We spiked the pitch count up today close to 100. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but I think there’s a lot of good signs he’s regaining form. I think it gives us a real good shot in the arm for our rotation.” Burnett’s five strikeouts gave him 2,499 for his career, leaving him on the verge of becoming the 32nd pitcher in major league history with 2,500 strikeouts. Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson ranks 31st with 2,507 strikeouts. Burnett trails only CC Sabathia (2,568) among active pitchers in strikeouts.