Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. It was his career-high 45th multi-hit game of the season, one more than he had in 2013. Marte has multiple RBI in two consecutive games for the third time this season. He last did it April 28-29 at Chicago with two RBIs in each game.

3B Aramis Ramirez drove in a run when he tripled off the wall in the fourth for the 2,300th hit of his career. But while rounding second, Ramirez felt tightness in his left groin. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. The triple was Ramirez’s first since Aug. 2, 2014, at St. Louis. Since the start of the 2011 season, Ramirez has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games at Coors Field, going 23-for-52 (.442) with four homers. In 36 career games at Coors Field, Ramirez is 45-for-135 (.333) with 11 homers and 30 RBIs.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 0-for-3 with two walks. He has reached base safely in 29 of his past 30 games. During that stretch, McCutchen is hitting .308 (33-for-107) with seven doubles, four homers, 17 RBI, 33 runs scored and 24 walks.

RHP Mark Melancon retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his 49th save, extending his Pirates franchise record for a single season and closing out the Pirates’ 6-3 win over the Rockies. He is about to become the seventh National League pitcher with at least 50 saves in a season. The group includes Craig Kimbrel with 50 saves in 2013, Rod Beck (51 in 1998), Eric Gagne (52 in 2002), Randy Myers (53 in 1993), Trevor Hoffman (53 in 1998), John Smoltz (55 in 2002) and Gagne (55 in 2003. Since becoming the Pirates’ full-time closer on July 24, 2013, Melancon has converted 96 of his 106 save opportunities. Manager Clint Hurdle said, “If it was a bigger city and he threw harder, there’d probably be more noise made for him. He’s closing ballgames as efficiently as anybody in the major leagues. He does it with miss-hits, not big strikeout numbers. He’s a pro out there.”