September 24, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Starling Marte went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. It was his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, and in that span, Marte is hitting .550 (11-for-20) with three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. He set a career high with his 30th double and tied his career- and season-high with at least one RBI in four consecutive games. He has accomplished the latter feat three times, mostly recently on June 9-13 this year.

3B Josh Harrison went 3-for-6 with one RBI and a career-high-tying three runs. Since being reinstated from the disabled list on Aug. 21 after missing 38 games due to left thumb surgery, Harrison has hit .301 (25-for-83) in 29 games. Over his past 75 games, Harrison is hitting .327 (90-for-275) to raise his overall average for the season to .284 (110-for-388) in 104 games.

3B Aramis Ramirez was not in the lineup Wednesday. He left Tuesday’s game with left groin tightness that he felt between second and third innings after running out a triple.

2B Neil Walker went 4-for-5 with a home run and a career-high six RBIs. He is the first Pirates player with six RBIs in a game since Garrett Jones on Aug. 16, 2012, against the Dodgers. The multi-RBI game was Walker’s 14th of the season and first since Aug. 20 against the Giants. The Pirates are 14-0 this season when Walker drives in at least two runs.

RHP Charlie Morton allowed 10 hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. It was the most runs he surrendered since he allowed nine runs in two-thirds of an inning June 21 at Washington. After giving up single runs in the third and fourth, Morton allowed four runs in the fifth on a leadoff homer by LF Corey Dickerson and a three-run homer by C Tom Murphy on an 0-2 curveball that ended Morton’s outing. “That was probably one of the worst curveballs I’ve ever thrown,” Morton said. “I heard one of the announcers say it was a changeup, and that’s what it looked like because it broke so little. It didn’t do anything.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
