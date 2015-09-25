Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

OF Starling Marte might want to stay in Denver after the series he had against the Rockies. Marte finished the four-game series 13-for-20, including two four-hit games at Coors Field. He is the first Pirates player to record 13 hits in a four-game series since Pie Traynor did it Aug. 2-4, 1928. “That’s going back,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “That’s a big-league name. He struck the ball hard four times. Real impressive.”

OF Gregory Polanco did not play because of a minor left knee injury. Polanco was hurt sliding into second base during Pittsburgh’s six-run ninth inning Wednesday. He came around to score but was limping noticeably. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

3B Aramis Ramirez sat out his second straight game with a sore left groin. Ramirez tweaked the groin legging out a triple in Tuesday’s win over the Rockies. He was hopeful of playing Thursday but manager Clint Hurdle chose to give him at least one more day of rest.

RHP Mark Melancon notched his 50th save in Thursday’s 5-4 win over the Rockies. It padded his franchise record, one that could increase over the next 10 days. “It shows what a team we have,” Melancon said. “The bullpen has been terrific and the guys ahead of me, I can’t say enough about them. Fifty. Pretty neat.” Melancon also extended his hitless streak to nine innings. “That’s probably as cool as anything,” he said. “It’s tough to do.”