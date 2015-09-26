FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 26, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored on Friday. His two-base hit in the third inning scored the game’s first run. Mercer is now batting .450 (9-for-20) with four doubles and six runs over his last five games. He scored a pair of runs for the sixth time in 2015.

LHP Francisco Liriano (11-7, 3.41 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season on Saturday. He’s coming off a 3-2 victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers last Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Liriano is 10-3 over his last 21 starts 0-0 this season against Chicago. He’s 4-2 all-time against the Cubs and has given up more than two earned runs in just three of 10 starts against Chicago.

1B Michael Morse went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Friday, collecting his first multi-hit game since Sept. 3. Morse drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning. He came into the game 0-for-5 in his career against Cubs LHP Jon Lester. Morse is now 9-for-26 (.346) in 18 games this month.

RHP Gerrit Cole (18-8) improved to 11-2 in September over the past three seasons and 2-1 this year over Chicago after giving up one run on four hits while striking out eight and walking two in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Cubs. “We got great stuff from Cole,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Fastball played big time. ... He used his pitches very professionally, hit his spots, very aggressive on the mount and gave us the innings we needed.”

RHP Mark Melancon worked one inning for his club record and major league-leading 51st save of the season. He has five saves against the Cubs this year, his most against any team. He gave up a

