Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

S Jordy Mercer hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, his first with a runner on base this season. It provided the winning margin for the Pirates. Mercer’s previous two homers were in back-to-back games (June 2-3 at San Francisco).

RHP A.J. Burnett (9-5, 3.15 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season on Sunday. He worked 5 2/3 innings in his last start, a 9-3 Pirates victory at Colorado last Monday. He has posted a 3.94 ERA in three starts some coming off the disabled list on Sept. 10. Burnett is 8-4 with a 2.93 ERA all-time against Chicago and is 1-0 with a 1.47 ERA while opposing Jake Arrieta three times this year.

LHP Francisco Liriano (12-7) improved to 8-1 with a 3.28 ERA in his last 16 starts. He’s 8-3 with a 2.27 ERA in 14 road starts and is 5-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Cubs. Liriano recorded his 200th career strikeout in the eighth inning. He and Gerrit Cole are the first pair of Pirate pitchers with 200 strikeouts in the same season.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 1-for-4 with a double and also walked. He’s batting .337 in 55 career games at Wrigley Field. McCutchen has base reached safely in 32 off his last 34 games and has 36 doubles, two shy of his career high of 38 set in 2013 and 2014.

RHP Gerrit Cole reached 200 strikeouts for the season in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Cubs and joined A.J. Burnett (209 in 2013) as the only right-handers in team history with 200-plus strikeouts in one season. Left-handers Bob Veale (four times) and Oliver Perez (in 2004) also had 200-plus strikeouts in a season.