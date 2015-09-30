FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 30, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jordy Mercer has gone 0-for-7 in the last two games. That comes after a six-game stretch in which he went 10-for-24 (.417).

CF Andrew McCutchen is just 4-for-25 (.160) in his last eight games. However, he is 5-for-9 this season and 7-for-15 in his career against St. Louis RHP Michael Wacha, who is scheduled to start the first game of Wednesday night’s day-night doubleheader.

RHP Charlie Morton (9-8, 4.54 ERA) will start the second game against St. Louis of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader. Morton is 1-4 with a 4.97 ERA in his last six starts and 2-11 with a 5.30 ERA against the Cardinals in 17 career starts.

RHP Gerrit Cole (18-8, 2.60 ERA) will start the first game against St. Louis of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader, a game the Pirates must win to stave off elimination in the National League Central and prevent the Cardinals from clinching their third consecutive division title. Cole is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in his last four starts and 3-3 with a 2.96 ERA against the Cardinals in seven career starts.

