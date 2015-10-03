Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning Friday night to give the Pirates a 6-4 win over Cincinnati. It was Marte’s third career walk-off homer and his second this season. He also hit a game-ending homer Aug. 22 against San Francisco.

RHP A.J. Burnett (9-6, 3.15 ERA) will start Saturday night against Cincinnati. Burnett is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in four games since coming off the disabled list after being out from July 31-Sept. 9 with a strained flexor tendon in his right elbow. He is 8-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 20 career starts against the Reds.

LHP Francisco Liriano did not factor in the decision as he allowed four runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Liriano raised his season strikeouts total to 205, surpassing the 201 he had in 2010 with the Minnesota Twins. The Pirates are 16-1 in Liriano’s last 17 starts.

CF Andrew McCutchen had just three hits, including his 23rd home run of the season. McCutchen has 96 RBIs, leaving him four short of reaching the century mark for the first time in his seven-year career.