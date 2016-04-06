Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke will have to wait until Sunday to make his first start of the season when he pitches the series finale at Cincinnati. Locke and RHP Juan Nicasio beat out RHP Ryan Vogelsong in a three-man competition for two rotation spots during spring training.

RHP Juan Nicasio (1-3, 3.86 ERA last season) will make his Pirates’ debut on Wednesday night when he starts against St. Louis in the finale of a three-game series. Nicasio was signed to a one-year, $3 million contract as a free agent in the offseason. Despite making just one start among his 50 appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, he won a rotation spot with the Pirates by pitching 15 scoreless innings in spring training while striking out 24. Nicasio is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA against the Cardinals in six career games, including two starts.

RF Gregory Polanco officially signed his five-year, $35 million contract extension that was agreed upon over the weekend.

LHP Francisco Liriano will pitch Friday night at Cincinnati on his normal four days of rest in the opener of a three-game series. The Pirates decided to keep Liriano on turn despite off days Tuesday and Thursday after he pitched six scoreless innings on opening day Sunday. He struck out 10 in a 4-1 win over St. Louis while allowing three hits and walking five.

RHP Gerrit Cole, who likely would have started the opener Sunday following a 19-win season, will make his 2016 debut Saturday at Cincinnati. The Pirates opted to have Cole make an extra spring training start -- he worked six innings Saturday in a minor league game -- after being slowed at the start of camp with a strained ribcage.