Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte hit his first career grand slam Friday night. With the Reds leading 5-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, manager Bryan Price summoned closer J.J. Hoover from the bullpen. Marte launched Hoover’s second pitch 404 feet into the left-center field seats to put Pittsburgh ahead 6-5. It was the Pirates’ first home run of the season in their 131st at-bat. “We’ve been connecting well, hitting line drives and not trying to hit home runs,” said Marte, via interpreter Mark Gonzalez. “I‘m just glad it was me.”

2B Josh Harrison will be honored by his alma mater the University of Cincinnati on Saturday on “Josh Harrison Day.” Harrison was named Big East Conference co-player of the year in 2008 after batting .378 for the Bearcats. Harrison is a native of Cincinnati where he also starred at Princeton High School.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong earned the victory for the Pirates on Friday night in Cincinnati. It was his first victory in a Pirates uniform since Sept. 14, 2005 at St. Louis.

RHP Francisco Liriano remained hot at the plate on Friday, going 2-for-3 with a double, single and his second RBI this season. On the mound, Liriano braved frigid conditions at Great American Ball Park and allowed three runs and five hits with four walks over 90 pitches. “He kept us in the game,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “He competed his backside off tonight. He’s going to be fine. It was all yard work. His slider was his go-to pitch.”