#US MLB
April 10, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Josh Harrison was 0-for-6 in the series before singling in back to back at-bats, including an RBI hit in the sixth. He went 2-for-4 on Saturday. Later that night, he was due to be honored with “Josh Harrison Day” at the University of Cincinnati, his alma mater. He started his fifth straight game at second base.

LHP Kyle Lobstein allowed a two-run home run by Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez on Saturday, accounting for the second and third earned runs allowed by the Pirates’ bullpen this season. Entering Saturday’s game, Pirates relievers had allowed one earned run in the first 13 innings of the season after posting a major-league leading 2.64 ERA last year.

RHP Gerrit Cole’s struggles against the Cincinnati Reds continued on Saturday, when he allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 5-1 loss. Cole is 0-5 vs. the Reds with a 5.30 ERA in seven career starts. ”He held up really well,“ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”It was his first start. He had to make a lot of pitches. He threw all of his pitches. He maintained his velocity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
