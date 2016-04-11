Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke challenged Reds batters throughout his outing on Sunday afternoon, allowing seven hits with only one strikeout in six innings. The only blemish for Locke was a game-tying solo homer by Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez in the sixth. Locke walked two over his 80 pitches.

LHP Cory Luebke is back in the major leagues for the first time since 2012. Luebke’s role will not be relegated to facing left-handers. “We’re not looking for a field goal kicker,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “We believe he has stuff that can play to both left-handed and right-handed hitters.” Hurdle added that Luebke could be used on back-to-back days as he was in spring training.

2B Josh Harrison was thrown out at home by left fielder Adam Duvall attempting to score on John Jaso’s single with two outs in the eighth inning on Sunday with the score tied 1-1. Manager Clint Hurdle requested a review of the tag and not collision rule 7.13 to determine whether Devin Mesoraco illegally blocked the plate. Jaso’s single was the only hit the Pirates had with a runner in scoring position on Sunday. They were 1-for-14. “At the end of the day, the game’s over,” said Harrison. “We had our chances.”

C Chris Stewart hadn’t appeared in a game this season, but he made the most of his first at-bat on Sunday with a solo home run off Reds rookie Tim Melville. Stewart will get more appearances behind the plate to give Francisco Cervelli a rest in day games.