Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP John Holdzkom, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, was released Tuesday. He made a meteoric rise in 2014, being signed from the independent American Association in June then pitching in relief for the Pirates as they won a National League wild card playoff berth. However, Holdzkom spent all of last season at Triple-A Indianapolis, and his fastball had a marked decrease in velocity during spring training this season.

SS Jordy Mercer was a key part of two innings in the Pirates’ 7-4 win Monday at Detroit. He fought off several 0-2 pitches from RHP Justin Verlander before sliding a slider by second base for a two-run single with one out in the second to give Pittsburgh a 3-0 lead. His sacrifice bunt in the fourth enabled the Pirates to add a run to their lead.

DH Matt Joyce got a starting opportunity Monday, mainly because Pittsburgh was playing in an American League city (Detroit) and needed a designated hitter. The left-handed-hitting Joyce, who had three unsuccessful pinch-hitting appearances this season, went the other way with a 95-mph fastball from RHP Justin Verlander and grounded a run-scoring single to left in the first inning. He pulled a double down the right-field line and scored on a sacrifice fly in the third. “He’s been somebody we’ve been trying to get for several years,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We finally we able to. He’s playing against one of his former teams, he’s hungry, and it was a good matchup for him because of his history.”

LHP Jonathon Niese is trying to cut some elements from his delivery, and it seemed to work Monday. Niese worked six innings of a 7-4 Pittsburgh win at Detroit and allowed four runs (one unearned) on five hits. He walked one and fanned five. “It’s another step forward,” said Niese. “I battled through that last inning. Ray (pitching coach Searage) and I have been working in the bullpen. I‘m trying to change my delivery, quiet some stuff down. I threw a bullpen in the rain the other day and some things didn’t feel right. I‘m trying to stay back more so I don’t rush my arm through. We’re simplifying some things, trying to quiet things down.”