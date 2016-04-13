Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio could not come close to replicating his Pirates debut, as he lasted just three innings while taking the loss at Detroit on Tuesday. Nicasio allowed four runs on six hits, including a mammoth home run by LF Justin Upton, and walked five batters. He allowed just one run on two hits in six innings without a walk against St. Louis in his first start. “We wanted to be patient with him and see what he was featuring,” Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler said. “He’s a guy that is either new to starting or hasn’t done it in a while. We wanted to see how he was going to approach us.”

LHP Francisco Liriano will start against Detroit when the home-and-home series shifts to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Liriano recorded a no-decision in his last start against Cincinnati on Friday night while allowing three runs in five innings. He won his Opening Day start against St. Louis while tossing six shutout innings. Liriano has a 6-10 career record with a 5.26 ERA against the Tigers in 27 appearances, including 20 starts. However, he was sharp in two starts against them last season, going 1-1 with an 0.69 ERA.

LF Starling Marte smacked his second home run of the season in the sixth inning Tuesday off Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez. His first homer was a grand slam off Cincinnati RHP J.J. Hoover on Friday. The cleanup hitter, who added a double in the ninth, is hitting .440 over his last six games following an 0-for-8 start. He is one of only two Pirates -- along with C Chris Stewart -- to homer through the first eight games.

3B David Freese got a chance to hit in the No. 3 spot Tuesday but didn’t do much with it. He had an infield single in four at-bats and grounded into two double plays. He is still looking for his first extra-base hit and RBI despite appearing in every game. “We’ll give him some more time to work (it out), and he’ll find his rhythm and stroke,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

1B John Jaso sat out for this first time this season Tuesday. Jaso did not sustain any lingering effects from his first base collision with Detroit C James McCann on Monday. Manager Clint Hurdle gave Jaso the day off because he was 1-for-16 against Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez. “It’s the matchup as much as anything,” Hurdle said. “He’s played every game. He’s fine.” Jaso, the leadoff hitter, reached base in each of the first seven games.