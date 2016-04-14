Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz (strained right elbow), who has been on the 15-day disabled list, will seek a second opinion as he continues to feel pain in the elbow. Diaz was expected to be the optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis once healthy but the Pirates fear he may now be facing season-ending Tommy John ligament transplant surgery. Diaz was seemingly a candidate to become the starting catcher next year as C Francisco Cervelli is eligible for free agency at the end of this season but surgery would certainly cloud that picture.

RHP AJ Schugel had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 7-3 loss to Detroit. Schugel was called up because the Pirates wanted to add an extra pitcher after LHP Francisco Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday night against Detroit because of a strained right hamstring. Schugel pitched one scoreless inning in his lone relief appearance with Indianapolis. He made his major league debut with Arizona last season and had a 5.68 ERA in five relief outings.

INF Pedro Florimon cleared waivers Wednesday and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Indianapolis. He has until Saturday to accept or refuse the assignment. The Pirates designed Florimon for assignment April 3.

RHP Jared Hughes (strained left lat) threw live batting practice Wednesday at extended spring training in Bradenton, Fla., and is getting closer to beginning a rehab assignment. One of the team’s key middle relievers, Hughes began the season on the 15-day disabled list after being injured late in spring training.

RHP Ryan Vogelsong made his first start of the season, pressed into duty when LHP Francisco Liriano was scratched because of a strained right hamstring and pitched well in a no-decision as the Pirates lost 7-3 to Detroit. The 38-year-old allowed one run and five hits in five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. The Pirates signed Vogelsong to a one-year, $2 million contact as a free agent in the offseason. He began the season as a long reliever after losing out to LHP Jeff Locke and RHP Juan Nicasio in a three-way competition for two rotation spots in spring training. It marked the first time Vogelsong faced the Tigers since Game 3 of the 2012 World Series, when he pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for the San Francisco Giants for the win at Detroit. The Giants swept the series. “I‘m confident in what I do and what I can do and what I still have left in the tank,” Vogelsong said. “To me age is just a number. I know people talk about how old I am and how long I’ve been around but I feel a lot younger than my numbers say.”

LHP Francisco Liriano (strained right hamstring) was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday. He felt tightness in his leg Sunday during his between-starts throwing session. However, Liriano said he was feeling better Wednesday and was confident he would avoid being placed on the disabled list, though the Pirates haven’t yet slotted him back into the rotation.

OF/1B Michael Morse was designated for assignment prior to Wednesday night’s game against Detroit. Morse was 0-for-8 in six games this season. The Dodgers are paying $2.93 million of Morse’s $8 million salary as part of the trade that sent him from Los Angeles to the Pirates last July 31. If Morse clears waivers and signs a major league contract with another club, a prorated share of the $507,500 minimum would be offset against what the Pirates owe.

RHP Gerrit Cole (0-1, 5.79 ERA) makes his second start of the season Thursday when he faces Detroit. Cole had a rocky season debut Saturday at Cincinnati as he allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings while taking the loss. Cole finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting last season when he went 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA in 32 starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA against the Tigers in two career starts.