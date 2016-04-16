Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Jameson Taillon returned to the mound in live action for the first time in more than two years. Taillon, who was sidelined in April 2014 due to Tommy John surgery and again in June 2015 with a sports hernia, started for Triple-A Indianapolis and allowed one run over six innings in a winning decision. The Pirates drafted Taillon was No. 2-overall in 2010. He is ranked by Baseball America as the organization’s No. 4 prospect.

LHP Cory Luebke was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness. Luebke pitched in a major league game for the first time since April 2012 last week, and gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 7-3 loss to Detroit Wednesday.

LHP Tony Watson allowed three runs to cross in the eighth inning Tuesday. He yielded a sacrifice fly and Nick Castellano’s two-run home run alongside two hits and a walk. Watson, who finished 2015 with a 1.91 ERA, had thrown 4 1/3 scoreless innings prior to Thursday’s appearance.

RHP Rob Scahill was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace injured LHP Cory Luebke on the active roster. Scahill posted a 2.64 ERA over 28 appearances for Pittsburgh last season but spent most of the second half of the season on the disabled list. Scahill allowed two runs and two hits as he pitched the seventh inning Thursday.

3B David Freese collected three hits and drove in a run Thursday. The Pirates added Freese as infield depth in spring training and the veteran has batted .342 while starting nine of the team’s first 10 games at third base.

1B John Jaso went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored Thursday. Pittsburgh signed Jaso to a two-year, $8 million deal in the offseason in hopes he’d boost the offense’s on-base percentage. Through 10 games, Jaso owns a .351 batting average and .390 OBP.