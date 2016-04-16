Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke tied a career high with seven walks in 4 2/3 innings and took the loss Friday night as the Pirates fell to Milwaukee 8-4. Locke also walked seven on June 9, 2013 against the Chicago Cubs. Despite the walks -- including one to lead off each of the first four innings -- Locke was charged with just three runs (two earned). He struck out four.

RF Gregory Polanco has drawn 11 walks in his first 11 games and 49 plate appearances this season. That works out to one walk for every 4.45 plate appearances. Polanco walked 55 times in 652 trips to the plate -- once every 11.85 plate appearances -- in his first full major league season in 2015 and drew 11 bases on balls in just two of six months.

OF Matt Joyce hit his first home run with the Pirates, a three-run shot as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson in an 8-4 loss. The Pirates signed Joyce to a minor league contract as a free agent early in spring training and he has gone 3-for-11 (.273) in his first 10 games.

LHP Jon Niese (1-0, 5.73) will make his third start of the season Saturday night against Milwaukee. Acquired from the New York Mets in an offseason trade, Niese notched his first win with the Pirates on Monday against the Tigers at Detroit when he allowed four runs -- three earned -- in six innings. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in eight career starts against the Brewers.