Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio (1-1, 5.00) will start against Milwaukee on Sunday.

LHP Francisco Liriano (strained right hamstring) threw in the bullpen before Saturday’s game and declared himself ready to start Tuesday night at San Diego, though manager Clint Hurdle said he was not quite ready to commit to that plan. Liriano was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against Detroit.

LHP Francisco Lirinao threw in the bullpen on Saturday and said he would be able to start Tuesday night at San Diego.

CF Andrew McCutchen finally hit his first home of the season Saturday night.

LHP Jon Niese won his second start, working seven innings.

1B John Jaso is unconventional leadoff hitter in some ways as he has just 15 stolen bases in his eight-year career.