Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

INF Jung Ho Kang, who had left knee surgery in September, started his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Indianapolis, going 0-for-3 with a walk. He sat out Tuesday.

LF Starling Marte returned to the Pirates’ starting lineup Tuesday night after being hit by a pitch on the right hand Saturday. He played late in the Sunday game. He was 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base Tuesday night.

LHP Francisco Liriano, who missed his previous turn in the rotation due to a sore hamstring, allowed four runs on six hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday night at San Diego. He served up a pair of two-run homers. He is 1-3 lifetime in seven career starts against the Padres with a 2.76 ERA. “His delivery wasn’t being repeated,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The fastball command wasn’t a possibility.”

C Chris Stewart will catch LHP Gerrit Cole in Thursday’s series finale, manager Clint Hurdle said Wednesday.

1B John Jaso, who is a native of San Diego County, was 1-for-4 Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to nine games, which equals the longest run of his career. Jaso is hitting .405 (15-for-37) during the streak.