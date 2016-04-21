Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer is not only hitting well, but he’s doing it when it counts the most -- with runners in scoring position. Mercer, has hit safely in five of his last six games, batting .364 (8-for-22) after getting a season-high three hits in Wednesday’s loss to the Padres. He’s hitting .429 (6-for-14) with runners in scoring position this season, a club high.

RHP Jared Hughes was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis. Hughes suffered a strained lat muscle during the final weeks of spring training and was placed on the disabled list to start the season.

LHP Francisco Liriano wasn’t restricted by a pitch count in his first start on Tuesday after missing his previous start with a hamstring injury. He was lifted at 100 pitches. “Him and Gerrit Cole, we’re going to push them out there to pitch,‘’ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”I bet Francisco wishes I would have pulled him at 99.‘’ On his 100th pitch, Padres C Derek Norris hit a home run.

C Chris Stewart will once again catch ace Gerrit Cole in Thursday’s series finale. Manager Clint Hurdle said the two have a solid bond, but that Cole won’t exclusively throw to Stewart. ”Some people just have a better connection with certain people,‘’ Hurdle said. “I have it now with my third wife. I didn’t have that with my first two.‘’ Francisco Cervelli will also catch Cole going forward. But Hurdle likes what he sees in Stewart. ”He’s a student of the game,‘’ he said.

C Francisco Cervelli is seeing increased playing time at first base. “He’s got some experience there,‘’ manager Clint Hurdle said. ”He is well prepared.‘’ He started there on Wednesday and went 1-for-3. With Chris Stewart catching, it gives Hurdle the chance to get two right-handed hitters into the lineup against a left-handed starter. It was Cervelli’s first start at first since 2014.