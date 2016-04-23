Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

SS Jordy Mercer’s third-inning home run was measured at 466 by MLB, the longest homer of the season. Mercer’s ball hit the back wall behind the stands in left-center field and was the Pirates’ third of the game, after 1B/3B Sean Rodriguez hit one to deep left field and RF Gregory Polanco’s hit the batter’s eye above the fence in center field in the second inning. “I feel like ‘Cheech’s (Rodriguez‘s) and Polanco’s were way better than mine,” Mercer said. “Way higher. Mine was more on a line. We kind of knew during ‘bp’ that it was doing what it normally does. Then when they opened the roof, you could feel the wind whipping in there. Our jerseys were whipping. It was a little crazy. You could feel it out there, that the ball was flying.”

INF Cole Figueroa was optioned to Indianapolis on Monday to make room on the 25-man roster when 1B Jason Rogers was recalled. Rookie Figueroa was hitless in nine at-bats this season. “As we came out of the chute, the starting reps just weren’t there, based on what we wanted to do with the principals we had in place,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I do think we’ll see Cole again, and this will give him an opportunity to get some at-bats there. We like what he brings with the versatility he brings to our bench.”

1B Jason Rogers was 0-for-2 with a walk while starting at first after being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Rogers, a right-handed hitter, was hitting .366 with four doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs in 11 games with Indianapolis. “With the matchups we have in front of us, we looked for a way to manage a four-man bench,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We felt this would best serve us in the short term, and we’ll see how it plays out.” The Pirates faced Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin on Monday and are scheduled to see will see lefties in two of the next three games. Rogers was among the last spring training cuts after hitting .255 with two doubles and four RBIs in 51 at-bats. “There’s frustration, there’s going to be frustration, but you have to deal with it,” Rogers said. “Get past it. It’s life. It’s baseball. It’s how things go. I‘m happy to be here.” Rogers arrived in Phoenix about noon after flying in Monday morning. Rogers played first and third in Indianapolis, but both he and manager Clint Hurdle said they feel more secure with him at first. “First base I‘m comfortable, third base I‘m still working on,” Rogers said.

UTL Sean Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single while making his second start of the season at third base. He moved to first base in a double switch in the sixth inning. Rodriguez has started eight games at first base and one in right field, and also has played left field and shortstop.

3B David Freese had a scheduled off day, manager Clint Hurdle said, although he entered on a double-switch in the sixth inning and doubled and scored in the seventh inning. “We were planning on giving him the night off,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Freese was robbed of an RBI single by SS Nick Ahmed in the eighth inning. Freese, who had played all 16 games this season, is hitting .290 with two doubles and four RBIs this season.