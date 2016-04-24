Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio gave up two runs and three hits in five innings of his fourth start of the season but suffered the loss when the Pirates could muster only four hits on Saturday. “I think he is continuing to learn some things,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “We are learning things about him.” Nicasio was removed after throwing 101 pitches. “We have encouraged him to keep the tempo quick and efficient,” Hurdle said. “The volume of work, the pitch consistency, we would like to see improved.”

SS Jordy Mercer did not start for the first time this season, with IF/OF Sean Rodriguez making his first start of the season at shortstop. Mercer hit a 466-foot homer Friday, the longest in the majors this season. “Jordy has had an active first three weeks of the season,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Mindful of that.”

1B prospect Josh Bell hit for the cycle and had five RBIs at Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. His homer was a grand slam, and he has three homers in his last seven games. “We have some good things going on,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of the minor league system. With veteran 1B John Jaso signed in the offseason, Bell was reassigned to minor league camp on March 18 after going 3-for-19 with four walks in spring training. Jaso is hitting .368 plus with five doubles and five RBIs in his first 16 games. Bell, a second-round draft pick out of high school in 2011, is in his second season as a full-time first baseman.

RHP Jared Hughes (left lat strain) has made two scoreless appearances on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis and is scheduled to pitch two innings on Sunday, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. Hurdle said Hughes “very well could be” close to returning to the Pirates. “No setback tomorrow in a two-inning outing, we’ll reassess,” Hurdle said. Hughes, who opened the season on the disabled list, was 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 76 appearances with the Pirates last season.

RHP Arquimedes Caminero threw 12 pitches, 11 fastballs, in one inning of relief on Saturday. One fastball was clocked at 99 mph, another at 98 and none was slower than 96. His lone slider was timed at 89 mph.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez homered in his second straight game and had three homers in most recent 12 plate appearances when he hit an opposite-field homer off Arizona RHP Rubby De La Rosa in the second inning on Saturday. Rodriguez made his first start of the season at shortstop after homering his first start of the season at third base on Friday.