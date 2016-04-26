Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first major league save. Schugel grew up in the Denver area, and his father, Jeff, was one of the Rockies’ original scouts when the team began play in 1993. He now works for the Cincinnati Reds. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was working in the Rockies organization as a minor league hitting coordinator when the elder Schugel was scouting for the Rockies. Hurdle said, “I was just really happy for him. I’ve known him since he was 12, 10, running in and out of the clubhouse over there. Know the dad, the mom, the family. It’s a real cool night to watch a kid go out there and pitch, kind of like playing Wiffle ball in the backyard. It’s fun. I‘m sure the family is very excited.”

LHP Jeff Locke pitched six scoreless innings and allowed five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. He entered the game with a 7.24 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings in his three previous starts.

2B Josh Harrison went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. He has at least one hit in eight of his past nine games and is batting .424 (14-for-33) in that span.

CF Andrew McCutchen was not in the starting lineup Monday. He is 3-for-23 (.130) in his past five games. He started the Pirates’ previous 19 games and played 16 in their entirety, including Sunday’s 13-inning win at Arizona that lasted 5 hours, 25 minutes. .

LF Matt Joyce went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. He hit a three-run homer in the seventh. It was his second homer of the season. The other was also a three-run shot on April 15 against Milwaukee.