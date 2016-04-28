Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LF Starling Marte went 1-for-5 with a home run and three strikeouts. He threw out Gerardo Parra at the plate to end the fifth on a run-scoring single that cut the Pirates’ lead to 4-3 before Pittsburgh blew the game open with a four-run sixth. It was Marte’s National League-leading third outfield assist. He led the NL with 16 outfield assists last year. In nine career games at Coors Field, Marte is hitting .543 (19-for-35) with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-5 with three homers and five RBIs, becoming first player to hit three homers in a game this year.

3B David Freese hit his first homer of the season Tuesday at Colorado, his first since May 15, 2015, against St. Louis while playing for the Angels. Freese, who went 1-for-5, is hitting .278 (22-for-79) but with highly skewed splits -- a .364 average (12-for-33) at home and a .217 average (10-for-46) on the road.

RHP Gerrit Cole allowed four runs, two earned, and eight hits in six innings with two walks and three strikeouts Tuesday at Colorado. He made his third consecutive quality start. He threw 103 pitches, and 73 were fastballs. That was by design, Cole said, as he can locate the pitch extremely well and throw it at 95-96 mph -- plus he had a 4-0 lead in the second inning. “I thought we pitched all four corners of the zone,” Cole said. “We elevated when we needed to. We kept the ball down. There was a lot of ground balls tonight, a few of them found holes. But the game plan was to use a lot of fastball.”