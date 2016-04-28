Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang, who is recovering from left knee surgery, went 0-for-4 and played nine innings Wednesday night for Triple-A Indianapolis in its 7-6 loss in 12 innings at Norfolk. It was the second straight day Kong played nine innings. He also played entire back-to-back games; he also did it April 22 and 23. In seven rehab games, Kong is 3-for-24. Pirates trainer Toddy Tomczyk said, “(Kang) continues to show physiologically good signs of recovery. He continues to meet the demands of the rehab.”

SS Jordy Mercer went 1-for-5 with a game-winning double in the 12th as the Pirates beat the Rockies 9-8. In 14 career games at Coors Field, Mercer is 17-for-49 (.347). Mercer has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games, going 16-for-41 (.390) in that span.

RHP Jared Hughes (left lat strain) threw two innings and allowed five hits and three runs with one walk, one strike and a blown save for Triple-A Indianapolis at Norfolk in his fourth appearance on a rehab assignment that began April 20. Pirates trainer Toddy Tomczyk said, “Jared continues to check all the boxes from a health standpoint.” He has worked six innings in four games on his rehab assignment with a 7.50 ERA.

RHP Kyle Lobstein pitched three scoreless innings and was the winning pitcher when the Pirates scored in the 12th inning. He has pitched at least two innings in each of his seven appearances this season. This was his third consecutive scoreless outing, a streak that totals eight innings.