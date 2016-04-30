Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio continued his strong work at PNC Park as he pitched seven scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts to get the win Friday night, 4-1 over Cincinnati. He allowed three hits and one walk. Signed as a free agent in the offseason, Nicasio has won all three home starts with a 1.89 ERA this season while losing both road starts with a 6.75 ERA. “He was in control from the first pitch of the game until he walked off the mound at the end of the seventh inning,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

2B Josh Harrison hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, the first time had homered since May 15. That ended a drought of 379 at-bats and was just the 25th homer of his six-year career. “I knew It’d be a while,” Harrison said with a smile. “I‘m not a big home run hitter but it’s always nice to get one.”

RHP Jared Hughes (strained left lat muscle) joined the team before Friday’s game and is likely to be activated Saturday from the DL. He made four appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment and allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and three walks

LF Gregory Polanco’s seven-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-3. He grounded into one double play and lined into another after going 12-for-31 (.387) with six RBIs and eight runs scored during the streak.

LHP Francisco Liriano (1-1, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday night against Cincinnati. He is 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in three starts since pitching six shutout innings April 3 to beat St. Louis in the season opener. Liriano is just 1-5 with a 3.96 ERA against the Reds in 13 career regular-season starts but did beat them in the 2013 National League wild card game.