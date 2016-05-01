Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang is 4-for-32 (.125) through the first 10 games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Kang, who is rehabbing from a broken left leg and torn knee ligament sustained last September, likely won’t be activated from the disabled list until he accumulates anywhere from 45-to-60 at-bats. Manager Clint Hurdle talked with Kang on the telephone Friday. “This is spring training for him,” Hurdle said. “I think he’s in a good place. A productive place. He’s fired up and he’s engaged.”

LHP Jeff Locke (1-2, 5.03 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against Cincinnati. Locke notched his first win of the season Monday night at Colorado when he pitched six scoreless innings after having a 7.24 ERA in his first three starts. Locke is 3-3 with a 3.14 ERA against the Reds in 12 career starts.

SS Jordy Mercer extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the fourth inning. He is 12-for-31 (.387) during the streak to raise his batting average to .318.

RHP Jared Hughes was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Saturday night’s 5-1 win over Cincinnati. He had been out since straining his left lat muscle late in spring training. He pitched four times for Triple-A Indianapolis on a rehab assignment and allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and three walks.

RHP Rob Scahill was optioned to Indianapolis to open a roster spot for RHP Jared Hughes. Scahill had a 6.00 ERA in eight relief appearances.

LHP Francisco Liriano won for the first time since opening day Saturday night as he allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out six. Liriano did not allow a walk after issuing 17 in his first four starts, including five in the opener on April 3 against St. Louis when pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10. He had been 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in three starts since opening day. “I was just concentrating on throwing first-pitch strikes and getting hitters out in three pitches or less,” Liriano said. “I had good fastball command. I worked on it between starts. When I have good fastball command, it makes everything better.”

1B John Jaso hit a first-pitch home run in the bottom of the first inning. It was his first home run of the season and the fifth time in his eight-year that he led off the first with a homer.