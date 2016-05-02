Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke didn’t get a decision, but he was happy with an outing in which he allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings. “I felt really good. (Catcher Chris Stewart) and I got on a good page early. A conversation we had before the game (was) you don’t always execute the way you want to but, ‘Come out and put the ball on the ground and let the guys make plays behind you.’ We were on the same page all day. And it’s fortunate for us when pitcher and catcher go out there and everything’s clicking.”

2B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is 14 for 36 in that stretch.

RF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 with two walks. Leading off the fifth, he crushed a 1-1 pitch an estimated 419 feet over the right-field stands, off of a small embankment and into the Allegheny River for his third home run of the season and a 1-0 Pirates lead. “It was a good swing, and I didn’t miss it. That’s the first thing,” Polanco said. “Right away... I didn’t know it was going to go that far, but I know I got that one.” It was the 39th homer hit into the river at PNC Park history (by 26 players) and the first such feat for Polanco.

1B John Jaso had the Pirates’ other home run in the game. He now has a hit in 15 of his past 16 starts, going 22 for 66 in that stretch.