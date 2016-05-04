Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio will start Wednesday at home against the Chicago Cubs. Nicasio has won all three starts at PNC Park this season but has lost both road starts. He is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA against the Cubs in six career games, including two starts.

LF Starling Marte did not start for the first time this season, though he pinch-hit in the ninth inning and grounded out in the 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. OF Matt Joyce played right field and RF Gregory Polanco shifted to left field.

2B Josh Harrison got the day off and INF/OF Sean Rodriguez started in his place. Harrison had a 10-game hitting streak end in Monday night’s loss to the Cubs.

3B David Freese made the first appearance of his eight-year career at second base. He shifted from third base to second at the start of the sixth inning after the Pirates had fallen behind 6-0 but did not have any fielding chances. The Pirates are looking for Freese to add some versatility so they could possibly play him at different positions once 3B Jung Ho Kang (torn left knee ligament, broken left leg)( is activated from the disabled list, possibly as soon as this weekend.

LHP Jon Niese took his first loss of the season, falling to 3-1 as he gave up six runs and nine hits in five innings with five walks and three strikeouts. Niese’s ERA rose to 5.94 and he allowed at least four runs for the fifth time in six starts this season. However, he was 3-0 for the first time in his nine-year career thanks in large part to getting 8.89 runs of support for nine innings.