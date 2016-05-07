Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang (left knee) was activated from the 15-day DL and started Friday night, batting sixth. The team optioned 1B Jason Rogers to Triple-A Indianapolis to make room.

3B Jung Ho Kang (left knee) came off the 15-day DL Friday and was placed in the starting lineup, batting sixth, and homered twice to fuel the offense. Kang was injured last September on a takeout slide while trying to turn a double play against the Chicago Cubs’ Chris Coghlan. He played 13 games on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Indianapolis, batting .150 in 40 at-bats with a homer and five RBI.

LHP Jeff Locke gets the start Saturday when Pittsburgh continues its series in St. Louis. Locke is coming off a no-decision Sunday against Cincinnati, working seven innings and allowing three runs off four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Locke is 2-4 with a 3.98 ERA in eight career starts against the Cardinals, going 0-2, 4.32 last year in three starts.

RF Gregory Polanco has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 starts against St. Louis, batting .436 in that span with 24 hits. Polanco singled and walked in his four plate appearances Friday night, stealing second in the sixth before Kang cracked a two-run homer for a 3-0 Pirates lead. The walk was Polanco’s 20th in 101 at-bats, helping him craft an on-base percentage of .408.

1B Jason Rogers was optioned to Indianapolis to make room for Kang on the 25-man roster. Rogers was 1-for-13 in nine games with the Pirates, tripling and knocking in a pair of runs. Acquired from Milwaukee in the offseason, Rogers figures to make his way back to Pittsburgh at some point this season, even if he has to wait until the rosters expand to 40 men in September.

LHP Francisco Liriano mowed through the St. Louis lineup Friday night for a victory, making him 4-0 in six career starts at Busch Stadium. Liriano exhibited excellent command, throwing 70 of his 98 pitches for strikes and enjoying the 24th 10-strikeout game of his career. Liriano was particularly effective with his glove-side fastball, running it into right-handed hitters for a spate of outs.