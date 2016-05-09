Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyler Glasnow continues to dominate the Triple-A International League, fanning 11 while working seven scoreless innings for Indianapolis Saturday night. Glasnow has pitched 18 straight scoreless innings in his last three starts and is 2-1, 1.64 in six starts, whiffing 48 in 33 innings. His time in the majors could occur sooner instead of later.

C Chris Stewart gave Francisco Cervelli a day off and gave the offense a lift with two RBI, including a double down the left field line that put the Pirates on the board in the fifth inning. Stewart capped the scoring with a run-producing single in the ninth, enabling him to double his RBI total for the year and enjoy his first multi-RBI game since Sept. 11, 2015 against Milwaukee.

3B David Freese went 1-for-5 in his “homecoming” game Sunday, driving home a run in the sixth inning with a single. Freese earned a standing ovation from the fans each of the last two days, thanks largely to his MVP role during the Cardinals’ 2011 World Series championship. He’s knocked in 125 career runs at Busch Stadium in 237 career games.

RHP Gerrit Cole shrugged off a 33-pitch first inning and managed to get through six innings, picking up his third win of the year. Cole gave up six hits and two runs with two walks and seven strikeouts. His ability to minimize damage in the first and third innings, when St. Louis loaded the bases and had two on with no outs, yet managed just one run total, was vital to his eventual success.

LHP Jonathon Niese gets the call Monday night when Pittsburgh starts a three-game series in Cincinnati. Niese is coming off his first loss with the Pirates, getting torched for six runs in five innings of a 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. He is 2-4 with a 4.06 ERA in seven starts against the Reds, but hasn’t pitched against them since April 6, 2014, absorbing a 2-1 loss.