Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang continues to rack up the extra-base hits against the Reds. He doubled leading off the ninth inning on Monday night, giving him seven extra-base hits among his last eight hits against Cincinnati -- including his grand slam last Sept. 9. Since last July 31, Kang has five doubles and three homers against the Reds.

LF Starling Marte has multiple hits in four straight games and has 16 multi-hit games this season. “You’re going to see these types of streaks when his plate discipline shows up,” said manager Clint Hurdle. “You’re not seeing the swings and misses. That would be one reason. Another would be when the ball is elevated in the zone, he’s not missing. You haven’t seen the foul-offs. He’s getting his foot down early, and his swing is short to the ball and long through the ball.”

CF Andrew McCutchen had two hits Monday night but did not add to his home run total against Cincinnati. He has homered 25 times against the Reds, third-most of any opponent. McCutchen extended his hitting streak to five games.

LHP Jonathan Niese was a victim of the long-ball on Monday night, allowing three homers -- including one by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart who hadn’t homered in 270 at-bats. Niese pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits total. Niese, who was facing the Reds for the first time this season, hit a batter and allowed a homer and a single in the first, but a double-play grounder prevented further damage. “There are too many positives on this outing to dwell on the negative ones,” he said. “I was a lot more crisp, a lot more relaxed on the mound.”