Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio’s ERA took a hit even though the Tuesday night game was rained out. A scoring change from May 4 resulted in three additional earned runs, raising his ERA from 3.16 to 4.02. Following the postponement at Cincinnati, he will take the mound for Pittsburgh in Wednesday’s series finale.

INF David Freese was due to be the lineup Tuesday batting leadoff, largely due to his success against Reds starter Alfredo Simon, but the game was rained out. Freese came in 4-for-12 against the Reds right-hander. “There’s not a large sample size, but he’s had better success against (Simon) than John (Jaso),” manager Clint Hurdle said. “He’ll work an at-bat and take a walk, and I just thought it was time to get him over to first and into that rotation.”