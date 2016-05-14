Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

LHP Jeff Locke (1-2, 4.68 ERA) will make his 100th career appearance and 98th start on Saturday. Locke will make his seventh start of the season after a no-decision outing in his last start, a 6-4 walk-off Pirates win at St. Louis. He is 1-2 with a 5.83 ERA in nine career starts against the Cubs. His lone career win against Chicago came on Sept. 12, 2013, at PNC Park, a 3-1 decision.

LF Starling Marte was 2-for-4 Friday with a run scored and two stolen bases. He is now batting .371 (33-of-89) in 20 road games compared to a .289 average at home.

RF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-3 Friday with two doubles and two walks for his 10th multi-hit game of the year and his first since a pair of doubles on April 11 at San Diego.

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-2) took the loss Friday after he threw 98 pitches in a 4 2/3-inning outing. He gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and three home runs -- all season highs. He also walked four and struck out seven. Liriano fell to 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA in seven career starts against Chicago. Entering Friday he had allowed just four homers in 67 1/3 innings against the Cubs.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBI on Friday as he extended his hitting streak to a season-best seven games. It was McCutchen’s third three-hit game of the season. He is a .340 career hitter against the Cubs in 47 career games at Wrigley Field, and his 130 hits against Chicago since entering the league in 2009 are the most by any active big league player.