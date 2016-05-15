Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel allowed two runs in two innings Saturday against the Cubs as his ERA rose to 4.96. He also allowed two runs while recording an out against St. Louis in his last appearance.

LHP Jeff Locke allowed six runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Cubs on Saturday. He gave up six runs in an outing for the second time this season. The last time was when he allowed eight runs April 20 against the Padres.

CF Andrew McCutchen doubled on Saturday against the Cubs to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .382 (13-for-34) during that stretch. He leads all players with 131 hits against the Cubs since his first season in the majors in 2009.

C Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run single Saturday against the Cubs. He has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games. He has eight RBIs in 10 career games at Wrigley Field.