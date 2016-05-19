Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

3B Jung Ho Kang is just 10 games back from major reconstructive knee surgery last year and hasn’t put a string of more than three games together as the Pirates bring him along, but he hit his fifth home run. Perhaps even more important, he was involved in his first double play since the injury -- which happened on a double-play pivot. “There wasn’t any fear or hesitation,” he said through a Korean interpreter.

OF Starling Marte is expected to return from the paternity list Thursday for the series finale against Atlanta.

RHP Francisco Liriano (3-3) allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings, but he did not get needed run backing. He still felt good about his outing. “I just got ahead on the count and made some good pitches, hitting my spot,” he said. The loss ended a streak in which the Pirates had won all of the previous 13 games he started at home, dating to last June.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 0-for-4. With 611 career hits at PNC Park, he remains one shy of Jack Wilson’s all-time record at the ballpark. McCutchen, who is hitting .248, already owns the record for career homers at PNC Park with 76.