Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

C Elias Diaz (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL.

3B Jung Ho Kang had the day off as a starter despite his five homers in 35 at-bats since being activated May 6. David Freese started at third on Friday night.

RHP Wilfredo Boscan, who was recalled three times last season but never got into a game, was brought up from Triple-A Indianapolis before Thursday’s game and finally made his big-league debut. He gave up a single and struck out two with no walks in pitching scoreless eighth and ninth innings. He was starting at Indianapolis -- 3-4, 2.48 ERA in seven starts with 31 strikeouts and just four walks -- but was recalled to help bolster the bullpen. Hurdle said Boscan “gives us options. He gives us multi innings. He’s been stretched out. He was pitching in the starting rotation.”

LHP Cory Luebke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. He allowed three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning Monday in his return from a hamstring injury. This season, he had allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks in 3-2/3 innings. “It’s a quick look. It’s not ultra fair,” Hurdle said. “We talked to Cory (Wednesday) night. He was very good with his evaluation. He said, ‘I need more touches. I need more routine scheduled work.’ We can’t give that to him here.”

LF Starling Marte returned from the paternity list after his wife, Noelia, gave birth to a daughter, Tiana, Monday. Marte went 1-for-4, driving in two with a first-inning single.

INF/OF Alen Hanson was returned to Triple-A Indianapolis with OF Starling Marte back from the paternity list. In his three-day call-up Hanson got his first major league hit and was a pinch-runner. “It was extremely small,” manager Clint Hurdle said of sample size. “We had some positive conversations. The importance of being here -- seeing it, feeling it, smelling it, touching it, getting engaged in a game, getting to the plate twice, running the bases, working out on the field. I really encouraged him to take this short experience and use it as (motivation) to get back here.”

RF Gregory Polanco went 2-for-5 with a triple and a home run. Entering the game, his previous four hits had all been doubles. “He’s got that kind of power,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The swing’s in a good place. And he’s still learning some things, too. It’s fun to watch him holding that (No. 3) position in the lineup.”

CF Andrew McCutchen’s second-inning RBI single gave him 612 career hits at PNC Park, moving him into a tie with Jack Wilson for the most in ballpark history. McCutchen already owns the record for career homers at PNC Park (76).