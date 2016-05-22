Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP Juan Nicasio (4-3, 4.46 ERA) starts against his former club Sunday. He is 0-0 with one save and a 2.70 ERA in six career appearances against Colorado, making one start -- all with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Nicasio is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in five starts at PNC Park this season.

2B Josh Harrison and SS Jordy Mercer have a new nickname: Salt and Pepper. Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole made the disclosure during a post-game interview Friday. Harrison became Mercer’s double-play partner this season, moving to second base after Neil Walker was traded to the Mets so Jung Ho Kang could start at third.

RHP Deolis Guerra was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Guerra, chosen from the Pittsburgh Pirates in December’s Rule 5 Draft, accepted an assignment to Salt Lake when the Pirates chose not to reacquire him. After beginning the season on the disabled list because of an appendectomy, Guerra made his season debut for Salt Lake on May 6. In three games covering five innings, Guerra conceded no runs, two walks and three hits while striking out seven.

1B John Jaso has hits in 24 of his last 29 starts, and is 10-for-22 (.454) during the Pirates’ current home stand, with seven hits in his last 12 at-bats and multi-hit games Friday and Saturday. He is 12-for-30 (.400) with four walks in the first inning this season.

Some managers don’t like to use their closers if a save isn’t on the line, but Clint Hurdle went to RHP Mark Melancon in the ninth Saturday, and the Rockies ended up scoring four runs against a pitcher who had gained saves in each of his seven most recent appearances. “We found a way to score against an outstanding closer,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said.